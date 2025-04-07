All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 68 44 16 6…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 68 44 16 6 2 96 242 173 Wheeling 69 41 24 3 1 86 216 186 Norfolk 68 39 23 5 1 84 240 193 Worcester 70 34 29 3 4 75 208 237 Reading 68 30 27 9 2 71 186 211 Maine 68 30 34 4 0 64 185 229 Adirondack 69 25 39 3 2 55 183 239

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 68 46 14 7 1 100 223 156 South Carolina 66 47 14 3 2 99 254 151 Jacksonville 66 39 19 7 1 86 217 174 Orlando 69 35 24 10 0 80 189 196 Atlanta 67 28 30 7 2 65 179 224 Savannah 67 28 32 6 1 63 211 234 Greenville 69 26 35 6 2 60 188 242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 69 43 16 9 1 96 228 185 Fort Wayne 69 39 22 7 1 86 220 188 Iowa 66 32 23 7 4 75 184 189 Indy 65 30 28 3 4 67 160 173 Kalamazoo 69 29 32 6 2 66 186 215 Bloomington 67 29 32 4 2 64 179 198 Cincinnati 69 27 32 10 0 64 172 199

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 68 45 18 4 1 95 240 173 Tahoe 69 41 23 4 1 87 247 216 Idaho 69 37 23 8 1 83 246 220 Wichita 67 37 23 6 1 81 229 198 Tulsa 68 36 24 5 3 80 215 200 Rapid City 68 30 29 6 3 69 210 247 Utah 68 23 37 6 2 54 212 280 Allen 69 16 42 8 3 43 166 289

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 2

Adirondack 3, Worcester 2

South Carolina 3, Greenville 2

Wichita 2, Allen 0

Bloomington 4, Kalamazoo 3

Norfolk 5, Iowa 3

Idaho 5, Tulsa 2

Wheeling 3, Reading 1

Fort Wayne 7, Cincinnati 0

Savannah 5, Orlando 0

Toledo at Indy, ppd

Monday’s Games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

