All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|68
|44
|16
|6
|2
|96
|242
|173
|Wheeling
|69
|41
|24
|3
|1
|86
|216
|186
|Norfolk
|68
|39
|23
|5
|1
|84
|240
|193
|Worcester
|70
|34
|29
|3
|4
|75
|208
|237
|Reading
|68
|30
|27
|9
|2
|71
|186
|211
|Maine
|68
|30
|34
|4
|0
|64
|185
|229
|Adirondack
|69
|25
|39
|3
|2
|55
|183
|239
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|68
|46
|14
|7
|1
|100
|223
|156
|South Carolina
|66
|47
|14
|3
|2
|99
|254
|151
|Jacksonville
|66
|39
|19
|7
|1
|86
|217
|174
|Orlando
|69
|35
|24
|10
|0
|80
|189
|196
|Atlanta
|67
|28
|30
|7
|2
|65
|179
|224
|Savannah
|67
|28
|32
|6
|1
|63
|211
|234
|Greenville
|69
|26
|35
|6
|2
|60
|188
|242
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|69
|43
|16
|9
|1
|96
|228
|185
|Fort Wayne
|69
|39
|22
|7
|1
|86
|220
|188
|Iowa
|66
|32
|23
|7
|4
|75
|184
|189
|Indy
|65
|30
|28
|3
|4
|67
|160
|173
|Kalamazoo
|69
|29
|32
|6
|2
|66
|186
|215
|Bloomington
|67
|29
|32
|4
|2
|64
|179
|198
|Cincinnati
|69
|27
|32
|10
|0
|64
|172
|199
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|68
|45
|18
|4
|1
|95
|240
|173
|Tahoe
|69
|41
|23
|4
|1
|87
|247
|216
|Idaho
|69
|37
|23
|8
|1
|83
|246
|220
|Wichita
|67
|37
|23
|6
|1
|81
|229
|198
|Tulsa
|68
|36
|24
|5
|3
|80
|215
|200
|Rapid City
|68
|30
|29
|6
|3
|69
|210
|247
|Utah
|68
|23
|37
|6
|2
|54
|212
|280
|Allen
|69
|16
|42
|8
|3
|43
|166
|289
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 2
Adirondack 3, Worcester 2
South Carolina 3, Greenville 2
Wichita 2, Allen 0
Bloomington 4, Kalamazoo 3
Norfolk 5, Iowa 3
Idaho 5, Tulsa 2
Wheeling 3, Reading 1
Fort Wayne 7, Cincinnati 0
Savannah 5, Orlando 0
Toledo at Indy, ppd
Monday’s Games
Rapid City at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
