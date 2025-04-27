Duran’s 4 hits and Rafaela’s 5 runs propel Red Sox past Guardians 13-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela homered and drove in five runs, Jarren Duran had four hits and the Boston Red…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela homered and drove in five runs, Jarren Duran had four hits and the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 13-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Rafaela drove a fastball from Joey Cantillo just over the center-field fence for a three-run shot in the seventh inning.

Duran had consecutive three-hit games for the second time in his career. He got into a confrontation with someone in the stands during the seventh-inning stretch. According to NESN, a fan in the front row was making fun of Duran’s suicide attempt after Duran flied out in the seventh.

Duran went to confront the fan before Red Sox coaches and umpires said they would handle it.

Rob Refsnyder and Rafael Devers had solo homers for the Red Sox, who are 9-3 in their last 12 games and have won 15 games in April, second-most in the American League.

Nolan Jones had a three-run homer in the sixth inning for Cleveland, which dropped a home series for the first time this season.

NATIONALS 8, METS 7

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams scored the winning run on Pete Alonso’s throwing error with one out in the ninth inning, and Washington rallied from a six-run deficit to defeat New York.

Dylan Crews and Riley Adams homered for Washington, which won on its final at bat for the second time in three days against the Mets.

Alex Call led off the ninth against Ryne Stanek (0-2) with a double down the line in right. Pinch-runner Jacob Young moved to third on pinch-hitter Keibert Ruiz’s grounder to second and scored when Abrams slapped a single to right against a drawn-in infield.

James Wood, whose RBI single won Friday’s game against the Mets, hit a grounder to Alonso deep at first base. Alonso sailed his throw over Stanek’s head, allowing Abrams to score.

Jorge López (3-0) got the final out of the ninth to strand two Mets in scoring position.

Luis Torrens had two hits and two RBIs for the Mets, who had won eight of nine.

TWINS 5, ANGELS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan struck out a season-high 11 in seven shutout innings and Minnesota beat Los Angeles for its first three-game win streak since August.

Ryan (2-2) allowed four hits and a walk. The 28-year-old right-hander finished one strikeout shy of his career best. Justin Topa threw two hitless innings to complete the Twins’ second shutout of the season. Both have come with Ryan as starter.

Ty France had an RBI double and Ryan Jeffers doubled in two more runs — all in the sixth inning — knocking Angels starter José Soriano (2-4) out of the game. France also knocked in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly and Trevor Larnach added an RBI single in the seventh.

Carlos Correa had a double among his three hits. The 30-year-old shortstop went 6 for 11 in the series and is batting .211.

Soriano gave up four runs, three earned, in his five-plus innings as the Angels lost their third straight and for the fifth time in six games.

Luis Rengifo had two hits for the Angels. Mike Trout batted leadoff for the first time this season and went hitless. Trout, who batted leadoff six times last season, is hitting .170.

Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel didn’t play after leaving Saturday’s game with a bruised right knee. He is day-to-day.

TIGERS 7, ORIOLES 0

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal struck out a season-high 11 batters in six overpowering innings as Detroit finished off a three-game sweep of Baltimore.

Skubal (3-2) held the Orioles to four hits without a walk. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has five career games with 11 or more strikeouts.

Sean Guenther struck out three in two innings and Kenta Maeda got the last three outs to complete the shutout.

Gleyber Torres knocked in three runs as the Tigers completed an 8-2 homestand. Javier Baez had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two more.

Jace Jung and Dillon Dingler added run-scoring singles.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (2-4) gave up five runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. The Orioles have lost six of their last seven games.

YANKEES 11, BLUE JAYS 2, 1ST GAME

YANKEES 5, BLUE JAYS 1, 2ND GAME

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge broke a sixth-inning tie in the second game with his eighth home run this season, and New York swept a doubleheader from Toronto.

Playing one day after his 33rd birthday, Judge drove a first-pitch cutter from Chris Bassitt (2-2) to the opposite field and into the right-field stands for a 2-1 lead. Judge was 3 for 8 in the doubleheader. He leads the major leagues with a .406 batting average and is second with 27 RBIs.

Trent Grisham led off the first with his seventh home run. Bassitt had not allowed a homer in 28 2/3 innings this year coming in.

J.C. Escarra hit his first big league homer in the eighth off Chad Green. Escarra singled home a run against Brendon Little in the three-run sixth following Jasson Domínguez’s RBI double that chased Bassitt.

Anthony Santander homered in the third, the only hit Clarke Schmidt allowed over five innings in his third outing since recovering from right rotator cuff tendinitis.

Tim Hill (3-0) pitched a one-hit sixth. Luke Weaver, making his first appearance since taking over from a struggling Devin Williams as the Yankees closer, got three straight outs to finish a three-hitter.

Grisham hit his sixth career leadoff home run and second this year. The Yankees have a big league-high five leadoff homers. Paul Goldschmidt, Ben Rice and Austin Wells have one each.

BREWERS 7, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Yelich had two hits and two RBIs and Milwaukee beat St. Louis to avoid a three-game series sweep.

Jackson Chourio added two hits as the Brewers snapped a four-game skid. José Quintana (4-0) struck out six over five innings, allowing one run on five hits and three walks to stay unbeaten this season.

Erick Fedde (1-3) was chased with two outs in the sixth. The 32-year-old right-hander gave up seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking our four.

Lars Nootbaar had two hits for the Cardinals, who stranded 11 runners.

The Brewers jumped on Fedde for three runs in the first inning. William Contreas, Sal Frelick and Rhys Hoskins hit RBI singles after Brice Turang and Yelich drew walks.

Milwaukee extended its lead to 7-0 with four runs on five hits in the fourth inning. Caleb Durbin and Turang singled home runs before Yelich drove in two with a single to right field.

Brendan Donovan doubled to right field in the fifth inning to score Nootbaar for the Cardinals.

ASTROS 7, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Alvarez’s long home run backed a solid start by Hunter Brown as Houston beat Kansas City in the series finale to avoid being swept.

Alvarez snapped Houston’s 26-inning scoreless streak, crushing Kris Bubic’s sinker 436 feet to center for a three-run homer and a 3-0 Astros lead in the third inning.

Brown (4-1), who allowed one run on seven hits and a walk with nine strikeouts over six innings, surrendered a lone hit in each of the first four innings but struck out seven while not allowing a runner past second.

Brown’s 28-inning shutout streak – fifth longest in franchise history – ended in the fifth inning on a two-out single by Jonathan India and an RBI double by Bobby Witt Jr.

Leading off the fifth, Chas McCormick doubled and scored on Jeremy Peña’s single. McCormick had three hits and scored three runs for the Astros.

Peña’s two-out, two-run double in the sixth extended Houston’s lead to 6-1. Peña collected three RBIs in his first game batting leadoff.

Yainer Diaz added a solo home run in the seventh.

Bubic (2-2) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks, striking out four in five innings.

India had a pair of singles and drove in a run while Witt extended his hitting streak to a career-best 19 games.

REDS 8, ROCKIES 1

DENVER (AP) — Nick Lodolo allowed just two hits through seven shutout innings, and Cincinnati beat struggling Colorado.

The Rockies have dropped six in a row and are 4-23, the worst start in franchise history. They have lost all nine of the series they have played.

Lodolo didn’t allow a hit until two outs in the sixth inning when Jordan Beck reached on a single to shortstop. The Reds appealed the call but it was upheld upon review, ending the no-hit bid.

Noelvi Marte had three of Cincinnati’s 14 hits.

Kyle Farmer singled off the bag at third base in the seventh inning and Alan Trejo, acquired from Texas on Saturday and added to the 26-man roster Sunday, singled leading off the eighth and scored on Beck’s sacrifice fly.

Lodolo (3-2) struck out nine in his longest outing of the season to help the Reds win their fourth in a row.

RAYS 4, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Chandler Simpson raced home to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning and had his first three-hit game for Tampa Bay, which beat San Diego for its first sweep of the season.

Simpson has hit safely in all eight games since he made his debut on April 19. He reached base four straight times — a walk and three singles — scored twice and had an RBI single.

The Rays extended their season-best win streak to five. The Padres were swept for the first time this season and have lost a season-high four straight games, in which they’ve scored only three runs.

Zack Littell (1-5) snapped his five-start losing streak by holding the Padres to two runs and five hits in five innings. Pete Fairbanks pitched the ninth for his second straight save and sixth overall.

Padres starter Randy Vásquez (1-3) retired the first two batters in the fifth before allowing singles to Simpson and Brandon Lowe. Simpson came sliding home headfirst, with his batting helmet flying off, on a wild pitch during Yandy Díaz’s at-bat to give the Rays a 3-2 lead.

ATHLETICS 3, WHITE SOX 2, 10 INNINGS

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luis Urías hit a two-run homer with one out in the 10th inning help the Athletics rally and beat Chicago in the rubber game of the series.

Urías homered to left field on the first pitch he saw from Jordan Leasure (0-2) after JJ Bleday struck out to begin the inning with Jacob Wilson on second.

The White Sox took a 2-1 lead off reliever Grant Holman (2-0) on a one-out single by Luis Robert Jr. Edgar Quero singled Robert to third but Andrew Vaughn grounded into a double play.

Joshua Palacios led off the game against Athletics starter Osvaldo Bido with his first home run this season.

Lawrence Butler led off with a single against White Sox opener Brandon Eisert and Brent Rooker followed with an RBI double to tie it after one.

Davis Martin pitched six shutout innings for the White Sox after relieving Eisert to begin the second, allowing three hits and two walks. Cam Booser and Steven Wilson both threw a scoreless inning.

GIANTS 3, RANGERS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heliot Ramos circled the bases on an infield single and two Texas errors for a Little League homer in the ninth inning as San Francisco won.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Ramos led off with a soft dribbler to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Rangers reliever Luke Jackson (0-3) threw the ball wide of first base, and then Jake Burger — after retrieving the ball in foul territory — threw wide of third in an effort to get Ramos. The errors allowed Ramos to score the winning run.

Marcus Semien drove in two runs with a single in the first. Wilmer Flores drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom half of the inning, and the Giants tied it in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Christian Koss.

Giants starter Jordan Hicks allowed two runs in five innings, Hayden Birdsong worked three scoreless innings in relief and Camilo Doval (2-1) got the win after pitching the ninth.

Rangers starter Jack Leiter, making his first start in nearly a month after being placed on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right middle finger, lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed two runs. He threw 76 pitches.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, BRAVES 4

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a crucial two-run double in the seventh as part of a three-hit day, Brandon Pfaadt threw six quality innings and Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Atlanta.

Naylor’s two-out double off Aaron Bummer fell between left fielder Alex Verdugo and center fielder Michael Harris II after it appeared the pair miscommunicated, giving the Diamondbacks a 6-3 cushion.

Atlanta threatened in the ninth after Marcell Ozuna’s RBI double cut it to 6-4, but with runners on first and second, closer Justin Martinez retired Ozzie Albies on a flyout to end it.

Arizona led 4-1 entering the seventh, but Atlanta rallied with back-to-back RBI singles from Nick Allen and Verdugo that cut the margin to 4-3 with no outs. Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller managed to wiggle out of the jam without further damage, striking out Austin Riley and Ozuna before retiring Albies on a popup in foul territory.

Verdugo finished with four hits and two RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo’s solo homer gave Arizona a 4-1 lead in the fifth. Corbin Carroll hit two triples for the first time in his career.

MARINERS 7, MARLINS 6

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh tied for the major league lead with his 10th home run, Logan Evans won his MLB debut and Seattle beat Miami.

Connor Norby’s three-run homer in the eighth cut Seattle’s lead before Andrés Muñoz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save, tying San Diego’s Robert Suarez atop the majors.

The Mariners have won six straight series and 12 of their last 16 games.

Raleigh’s homer tied Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez. J.P. Crawford also homered. Jorge Polanco had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs. Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run single.

Evans (1-0) made his debut after All-Star right-hander Logan Gilbert went on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right elbow flexor strain. Evans gave up two runs on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Seattle’s Randy Arozarena reached base for the 23rd consecutive game, the second-longest active streak behind Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber (32), who played Sunday night.

Norby had three hits and three RBIs. Agustín Ramírez hit two solo homers, but grounded out to end the game. Max Meyer (2-3) pitched four innings and gave up five runs.

DODGERS 9, PIRATES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy Pages hit a home run, drove in a career-high four runs and tied a career best with four hits as Los Angeles rebounded from an early deficit to earn a victory over Pittsburgh.

Pages had an RBI single in the first inning, when the Dodgers scored twice to emerge from a 2-0 hole, and added a two-run homer in the fifth.

Los Angeles overcame the departure of right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who left after one inning with right shoulder discomfort. Ben Casparius (3-0) went 3 2/3 scoreless innings in emergency relief with five strikeouts and Yoendrys Gomez earned a three-inning save in his Dodgers debut.

Andrew McCutchen had a home run among his four hits for the Pirates, who finished 3-3 on a six-game road trip to the Los Angeles area. Left-hander Bailey Falter, from nearby Chino Hills, gave up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

McCutchen and Enmanuel Valdez hit back-to-back home runs for the Pirates in the first inning off Glasnow. The Dodgers responded with a four-run first that included a two-run single from Freddie Freeman and an RBI single from Pages.

Mookie Betts made it 5-2 in the second inning on a sacrifice fly, while a three-run fifth for Los Angeles included a home run from Teoscar Hernández and a two-run shot from Pages, who added an RBI single in the sixth.

PHILLIES 3, CUBS 1, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Philadelphia beat Chicago.

Trea Turner had three hits and two RBIs for Philadelphia, which took two of three in the weekend series. Aaron Nola pitched seven innings of three-hit ball after dropping his first five starts this season.

The patient Phillies loaded the bases in the 10th on walks by J.T. Realmuto and Max Kepler against Julian Merryweather (0-1). Bohm then drove in Nick Castellanos with a flyball to the warning track in right.

A two-out walk by Bryson Stott loaded the bases again before Kepler scored when the speedy Turner singled on a grounder to third.

José Alvarado (3-0) got three outs for the win, and Jordan Romano pitched the 10th for his second save.

The Cubs wasted a sharp performance by Jameson Taillon, who pitched seven innings of five-hit ball. The right-hander has a 2.08 ERA over his last three starts — all no-decisions.

