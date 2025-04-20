DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A busy Easter Sunday headlined by four NBA Playoffs matchups and a full slate of MLB games makes for the perfect time to like in the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New players can bet just $5 on games like Magic-Celtics, Warriors-Rockets or Marlins-Phillies and get $200 bonus bets instantly.

No code is needed to get this bonus, simply get it here .







DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs, MLB Sunday

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Wagering on a game today will set yourself up for the next seven (7) days as the DraftKings promo code bonus bets will be available in your account instantly and stay in your account all week long. This will enable you to bet on not just today’s matchups, but plenty of other NBA and MLB games in the coming days.

To get yourself started, deposit $10 cash into your new account and use $5 of that to bet on any market you want. This includes markets like the Celtics moneyline, the Warriors to cover, the Cavaliers to lead at halftime, the Yankees-Rays to go over their game total or Shai-Gilgeous Alexander to have 25+ points.

Plus, one of the best parts of this deal is that the outcome of your bet does not matter when it comes to the bonus bets. Win or lose, you’re getting the $200 bonus. For instance, say you want to wager $100 on the Magic to win and they end up losing to the Celtics. You will obviously lose your $100 cash but in terms of the bonus, it’s fine. You’ll get the bonus which will then make you $100 up in bonus bets on the day anyway.

NBA and MLB Sunday’s Best Bonuses

The welcome offer isn’t the only way to score big with DraftKings today. Download the app and check out all of today’s daily promotions that the sportsbook has rolled out for both the MLB and NBA playoffs:

No Sweat NBA Bet: You can score a bet back bonus on an NBA playoff game every week with the No Sweat offer that will pay you in a bonus bet if your original stake ends up losing

No Sweat Home Run: Use another No Sweat bet on a home run prop today and, if that bet fails, get your bet back in a bonus bet

Every Game Profit Boost: DraftKings will provide an odds enhancement for every single NBA playoff game throughout the entirety of the tournament

King of the Playoffs: Bet $5 on a player to lead round 1 of the NBA playoffs in scoring and if that player does, win your share of $2 million in bonus bets

Start Account Sunday with DraftKings Promo Code

Use the following personal information to secure your DraftKings account today to be eligible for the DraftKings promo code $200 bonus. New customers should have this information on hand and ready to go to make your registration quick and easy:

Full legal name

Age

Home address

Current location provided by the location settings of your device

Payment method and $10 initial cash deposit

Bank account and direct deposit set up

Bonus bets will be instantly credited to your new DraftKings account. These bets do not have to be used on a single wager and can be spread out through multiple bets for seven (7) days before they expire.