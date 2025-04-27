DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for Knicks-Pistons, NBA Playoffs

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New players can kick off Sunday’s NBA games with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Set up a new account to secure a $200 instant bonus. Click here to start signing up.







Activate this offer by placing a $5 bet on any of the NBA playoff games. This will trigger a $200 instant bonus. Players will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on any available market this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets available throughout the NBA playoffs. With each series still up for grabs, Sunday features four pivotal games. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this NBA offer.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet on the NBA to win a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use $5 NBA Bet to Win $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Profit Boosts, Weekly NBA No-Sweat Bet, MLB No Sweat Home Run Bet, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Anything can happen in the NBA playoffs, but this DraftKings promo is a sure thing for basketball fans. Any $5 bet on the games will be enough to win the $200 bonus. From there, start flipping these $25 bonus bets.

Although the NBA playoffs are a top-tier option for new users, there are other options in DraftKings Sportsbook. The NHL playoffs are underway and the MLB season is starting to heat up.

NBA Playoff Betting Preview, Odds

This Sunday might be the best day of the year for NBA fans. These are four tightly-contested series that could go either way. Take a look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook spreads on the Sunday NBA games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Detroit Pistons (-2) vs. New York Knicks (New York leads 2-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves (-3.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Minnesota leads 2-1)

Orlando Magic (+7) vs. Boston Celtics (Boston leads 2-1)

Milwaukee Bucks (-4.5) vs. Indiana Pacers (Indiana leads 2-1)

The Knicks and Pistons are playing a physical series, but New York is starting to wrestle the momentum away from Cade Cunningham. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and LeBron James are trying to figure out how to solve the Timberwolves. As for the night games, everyone is holding serve at home in Celtics-Magic and Pacers-Bucks.

Getting Started with DraftKings Promo Code

Bypass the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Follow these simple steps to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to unlock this offer. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

to unlock this offer. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account. Choose from any of the secure payment methods and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Lock in a $5 bet on any game to win $200 in bonus bets.

Use these $25 bonus bets to make picks on the NBA or any other sport.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.