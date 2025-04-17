Dorofeyev breaks tie in Golden Knights’ 4-1 victory over Canucks in regular-season finale

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pavel Dorofeyev broke a tie at 7:59 of the third period with his team-leading 35th…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pavel Dorofeyev broke a tie at 7:59 of the third period with his team-leading 35th goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Jack Eichel — back in the lineup after missing four games because of an upper-body injury — followed Dorofeyev’s goal with his 28th with 9:15 left.

Victor Olofsson tied it at 1 with 1:27 left in the second, and also had an assist, Cole Schwindt scored an empty-netter for his first NHL goal, and defenseman Ben Hutton had two assists. Akira Schmid, making his fifth appearance of the season, stopped 16 shots.

Vegas won the Pacific Division and finished second in the Western Conference at 50-22-10. The Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs.

Pius Suter scored for Vancouver. Eliminated from playoff contention last week, the Canucks finished 38-30-14.

Kevin Lankinen played the first two periods in goal for Vancouver, stopping 19 of 20 shots. Nikita Tolopilo stopped six of eight shots in the third.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Vegas sat several players, including center Tomas Hertl, goalie Adin Hill and defenseman Noah Hanifin.

Canucks: Vancouver missed the playoffs for eighth time in 10 years.

Key moment

Dorofeyev took a pass from Hutton and sent a shot from the faceoff circle over Tolopilo’s glove to give Vegas the lead.

Key stat

Vegas swept the four-game season series.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.