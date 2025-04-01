Dodgers try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (0-5) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (6-0) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (0-0,…

Atlanta Braves (0-5) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (6-0)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -170, Braves +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles had a 98-64 record overall and a 52-29 record at home last season. The Dodgers pitching staff had a 3.90 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.7 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Atlanta went 89-73 overall and 43-38 in road games a season ago. The Braves averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Freddie Freeman: day-to-day (ankle), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.