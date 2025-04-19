Dodgers put Blake Treinen on IL with forearm tightness, activate fellow reliever Evan Phillips

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Blake Treinen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tightness Saturday after the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Blake Treinen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tightness Saturday after the Los Angeles Dodgers waited almost a week to see how their right-handed reliever was progressing.

The move came a day after Treinen warmed up but didn’t enter the opener of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Treinen last pitched April 13, and manager Dave Roberts said he reported the soreness after that outing.

The Dodgers activated Evan Phillips to replace Treinen. The right-hander hasn’t pitched this season after going 5-1 with 18 saves and a 3.62 ERA in 61 relief appearances in 2024.

Phillips missed the World Series for the defending champs with a right rotator cuff strain. He just completed a rehab assignment for that injury.

Treinen gave up two hits, including Pete Crow-Armstrong’s solo home run, in one inning in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs in his previous outing.

Roberts said the 36-year-old was getting evaluated in Texas, and the club would decide whether he goes back to Los Angeles or continues on to Chicago to finish the road trip. The Dodgers play the Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Treinen is 0-2 with two saves and a 3.38 ERA in eight appearances this season.

“Not too concerned given that he was still trying to pitch yesterday,” Robert said. “But I think I just reserve judgment until we get more from his scan, but level of concern not too high right now.”

Treinen signed a $22 million, two-year contract in the offseason after compiling a 1.93 ERA in 50 regular-season appearances and a 2.19 ERA with three saves in the postseason.

