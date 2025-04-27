Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow leaves game with ‘discomfort’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One month into the regular season and the Los Angeles Dodgers already have two starters dealing…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One month into the regular season and the Los Angeles Dodgers already have two starters dealing with shoulder injuries after right-hander Tyler Glasnow left Sunday’s outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates before the start of the second inning with right shoulder discomfort.

The Dodgers rebounded from an early 2-0 deficit and earned a 9-2 victory over the Pirates.

Glasnow also left early from a start against the Texas Rangers last Sunday with lower leg cramps.

Los Angeles left-hander Blake Snell is currently on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. Snell had a setback during his recovery program last week but an MRI on Thursday did not show any additional damage.

As of now, the Dodgers are not planning on an MRI for Glasnow’s latest injury.

“Yeah, just frustrated,” Glasnow said after the short outing. “I guess it’s just that extension, trying to throw, something grabbed. Just making a lot of changes, trying to figure out a way to stay healthy, I think some of the changes led to other things kind of taking over, and I’m just at this point, I’m just trying to figure out what to do.”

In the first inning Sunday, Glasnow gave up back-to-back home runs to Andrew McCutchen and Enmanuel Valdez. He came out to warm up before the second inning before he was visited by manager Dave Roberts and a trainer.

Right-hander Ben Casparius replaced Glasnow with the Dodgers holding a 4-2 lead in the final game of a three-game series.

Roberts said a move to the injured list for Glasnow is a strong possibility.

“We’ve got to get him to a place where we feel, and he feels, that when he takes the mound he can go out there and be the guy that he’s capable of being,” Roberts said. “Until he gets to that point, the IL is certainly a conversation, yeah.”

The Dodgers already have two rotation voids to fill in the upcoming series against the Miami Marlins. Roberts said the bullpen will handle Tuesday’s game, while right-hander Tony Gonsolin will make his first appearance since August 2023 on Wednesday as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

Over his first four starts this season, Glasnow was 1-0 with a 3.71 ERA. The Los Angeles-area native started his major league career with the Pirates from 2016-18.

The oft-injured pitcher has dealt with setbacks that included an elbow strain that kept him out of last season’s playoffs and Tommy John surgery that limited him to 16 starts between 2021 and 2022 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I’m just obsessed with trying to figure out what’s going on,” Glasnow said. “It’s been like this for a few years. I’m trying to find a way to stay healthy, and I’ll try to do whatever. I just don’t really have an answer right now, and I think that’s the most frustrating thing. It’s not like a lack of trying. It’s just kind of just getting exhausting at this point.”

