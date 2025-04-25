Dodgers host the Pirates to start 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (16-9, third in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (16-9, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (2-2, 2.87 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1, 0.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -205, Pirates +170; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 16-9 record overall and a 10-2 record in home games. The Dodgers lead the majors with 41 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Pittsburgh is 4-9 on the road and 10-16 overall. The Pirates are 5-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has eight home runs, three walks and 19 RBI while hitting .260 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with seven home runs while slugging .549. Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-40 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .284 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (leg), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Justin Anthony Lawrence: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

