Dodgers host the Cubs on 7-game home win streak

Chicago Cubs (9-7, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4, third in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Chicago Cubs (9-7, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (1-1, 7.71 ERA, 2.23 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -185, Cubs +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a seven-game home winning streak, host the Chicago Cubs.

Los Angeles is 11-4 overall and 7-0 in home games. The Dodgers have a 3-1 record in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.

Chicago has a 5-3 record in road games and a 9-7 record overall. The Cubs have a 5-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a double, a triple, four home runs and five RBI for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has three doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 15-for-38 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.