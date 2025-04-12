Dingler helps Detroit rally then Tigers hang on to beat Twins 7-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dillon Dingler had three hits, an RBI and scored a run as the Detroit Tigers beat the…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dillon Dingler had three hits, an RBI and scored a run as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Friday night.

The Tigers’ 5-6-7 hitters — Colt Keith, Zach McKinstry and Dingler — combined for six hits, four RBIs and three runs scored. Detroit also took advantage of two errors to win for the sixth time in seven games.

Will Vest (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. Tommy Kahnle picked up his second save despite giving up three hits and a run in the ninth. Mickey Gasper’s check-swing grounder to first ended the game with the tying run on third.

A four-run sixth gave the Tigers a 5-4 lead. Two walks and an infield hit loaded the bases off reliever Jorge Alcala (0-2) before McKinstry hit a two-run single, Dingler drove in a run and another scored on a fielder’s choice.

Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, who hit a solo homer in the eighth, scored three runs and had two RBIs. Edouard Julien and Ty France each had three hits.

Minnesota starter David Festa went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and an unearned run. Festa made his season debut after replacing pitcher Pablo López, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a strained right hamstring.

Key moment

Dingler scored all the way from first to tie the game in the fifth when Gleyber Torres singled to right and Matt Wallner’s throw to third ended up in the Twins dugout. Torres was back in the lineup and had two hits after being activated off the 10-day injured list.

Key stat

The Twins have lost five of their last six despite their starters having an 0.40 ERA over the past four games, giving up one earned run in 22 1/3 innings.

Up next

Detroit starts RHP Jackson Jobe (0-0, 5.00) against RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 14.73) on Saturday.

