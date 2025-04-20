Diamondbacks try to avoid series sweep against the Cubs

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-9, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (14-9, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday, 2:20…

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-9, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (14-9, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-1, 5.57 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -125, Diamondbacks +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago has a 14-9 record overall and a 6-4 record in home games. The Cubs are 4-2 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona has a 6-5 record in road games and a 12-9 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 9-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Cubs hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Cubs with 16 extra base hits (eight doubles, two triples and six home runs). Carson Kelly is 8-for-21 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .341 batting average, and has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, eight walks and 19 RBI. Josh Naylor is 13-for-39 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .255 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan David Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Diamondbacks: Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

