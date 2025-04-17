Diamondbacks take win streak into matchup with the Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (8-9, third in the NL East) Miami; Thursday, 12:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (8-9, third in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 4.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Marlins +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 8-9 overall and 6-6 in home games. The Marlins are 4-2 in games decided by one run.

Arizona has gone 5-3 in road games and 11-7 overall. The Diamondbacks rank fifth in the majors with 24 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards leads the Marlins with a .328 batting average, and has three doubles, 10 walks and six RBI. Kyle Stowers is 11-for-38 with six RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has seven doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Diamondbacks. Josh Naylor is 13-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

