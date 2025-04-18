Diamondbacks take road win streak into game against the Cubs

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-9, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday, 2:20…

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-9, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Brian Burnes (0-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Cubs: Colin Rea (0-0, 1.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 12-9 record overall and a 4-4 record in home games. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks third in the NL.

Arizona is 12-7 overall and 6-3 in road games. The Diamondbacks have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .347.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Cubs with 13 extra base hits (eight doubles and five home runs). Carson Kelly is 10-for-21 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Diamondbacks with a .324 batting average, and has six doubles, four home runs, 10 walks and 13 RBI. Corbin Carroll is 17-for-44 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan David Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

