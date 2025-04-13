Diamondbacks square off against the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (8-7, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (8-7, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-1, 2.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-2, 5.28 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -121, Brewers +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Arizona has a 5-4 record in home games and an 8-7 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 4-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee has an 8-7 record overall and a 3-5 record on the road. The Brewers have a 5-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has two doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 14-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has six doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 13-for-43 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.