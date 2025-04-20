Diamondbacks Kelly leaves game with Cubs due to cramps in right leg

CHICAGO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly left Sunday’s game against the Cubs in Chicago with two outs…

CHICAGO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly left Sunday’s game against the Cubs in Chicago with two outs in the sixth inning due to cramps in his right leg.

With the score tied at 1-1, Kelly exited after throwing a four-seam fastball to Seiya Suzuki that was off the plate creating a 1-0 count. Manager Tory Lovullo and training staff came to the mound abruptly for a meeting, Kelly bent forward to stretch, then walked off the field.

He was replaced by Ryan Thompson, who got Suzuki to ground out.

Kelly allowed a run on two hits with a walk while striking out five in 5 2/3 innings. He threw 81 pitches, 52 for strikes.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.