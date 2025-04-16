Diamondbacks hit 4 homers to beat Marlins 6-2 for 4th straight win

MIAMI (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks went deep four times to beat…

MIAMI (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks went deep four times to beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Josh Naylor, Pavin Smith and Tim Tawa added solo shots for the Diamondbacks, who have won six of seven following a three-game skid. They’ll go for a three-game sweep of the Marlins on Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Pfaadt (3-1) allowed one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out six.

Corbin Carroll had a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth to stretch his on-base streak to a career-high 24 games dating to Sept. 23, 2024, tied for the longest active run in the majors.

Miami reliever Tyler Phillips gave up Gurriel’s third homer of the season, a two-out drive to left field in the eighth that made it 6-1.

Otto Lopez doubled home a run for the Marlins in the eighth. Xavier Edwards and Jesús Sánchez each had two hits.

Matt Mervis hit his fourth homer off Pfaadt in the fourth.

Max Meyer (1-2) matched his career high with eight strikeouts. He gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.

Tawa connected in the seventh for his first major league homer.

Key moment

The Marlins trailed 2-1 in the fifth when Edwards and Sánchez hit consecutive two-out singles, but Pfaadt retired Kyle Stowers on a groundout to end the threat.

Key stat

The Diamondbacks are 6-0 this season when they hit at least two home runs in a game.

Up next

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 4.86 ERA) starts against RHP Edward Cabrera (0-0, 3.18) in Thursday’s series finale.

