Devils’ Paul Cotter suspended for the final 2 regular-season games for illegal check to the head

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Devils forward Paul Cotter has been suspended for his team’s final two games of…

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Devils forward Paul Cotter has been suspended for his team’s final two games of the regular season for his illegal check to the head that injured New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Monday after a disciplinary hearing with him. Cotter, who had no prior history of supplemental discipline, will forfeit $8,073 in salary but not miss any of the first round of the playoffs.

Pelech was bloodied and angry after the left shoulder-to-head hit by Cotter six minutes into the second period of the teams’ game Sunday. After officials looked at the play on video review, they assessed a match penalty, ejecting Cotter and giving New York a 5-minute power play.

The Islanders not long after ruled out Pelech from returning. They won 1-0.

New Jersey finished third in the Metropolitan Division and opens against second-place Carolina. The Devils are already without No. 1 center Jack Hughes the rest of the way after he had shoulder surgery in March.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.