Devils beat Wild in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt scored in the shootout, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Monday night for their third win in four games.

Luke Hughes and Nico Hischier scored in regulation for the Devils, who won their second straight against the Wild after a 5-2 win in Minnesota on Saturday. Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves.

Vinnie Hinostroza and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild, who lost for the fourth time in five contests. Filip Gustavsson finished with 26 saves.

In the tiebreaker, Cotter and Bratt scored on the Devils’ first two attempts, and Boldy’s shot on the Wild’s second attempt went off the crossbar to give New Jersey the win.

FLYERS 2, PREDATORS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamie Drysdale scored the tiebreaking goal, Ivan Fedotov stopped 28 shots, and Philadelphia beat Nashville for their third straight win under interim coach Brad Shaw.

Ryan Poehling also scored for Philadelphia, and Travis Konecny and Matvei Michkov each had two assists to help the Flyers remain perfect in three games since Shaw replaced the fired John Tortorella last Thursday.

Zachary L’Heureux scored for Nashville, and Justus Annunen finished with 16 saves.

FLAMES 3, AVALANCHE 2, SO

DENVER (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich scored the lone goal in a shootout and Calgary rallied from two goals down to beat Colorado, snapping a seven-game skid against the Avalanche.

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Ryan Lomberg and Adam Klapka scored in a 32-second span to tie the score with 8 1/2 minutes left. It set up the winner by Sharangovich, who entered the game 0 for 4 in shootouts this season.

Dan Vladar had 28 saves through overtime, and stopped all three shots in the shootout.

The win kept the Flames’ flickering playoff hopes afloat. They’re five points out of a wild card spot with nine games remaining.

STARS 3, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston scored early in the first, and Casey DeSmith made 35 saves as Dallas beat Seattle.

Mikael Granlund added an empty-net goal with 1:07 remaining.

Kaapo Kakko scored Seattle’s only goal 1:02 into the first period to set a new career-high in points with 41. Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves in his first start since March 19.

Dallas has won six straight games. DeSmith has won eight of his last nine starts.

