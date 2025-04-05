Delhi downs Chennai to stay unbeaten and Punjab suffers first loss to Rajasthan in IPL

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Delhi Capitals rolled to a third straight win when they beat Chennai Super Kings by 25…

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Delhi Capitals rolled to a third straight win when they beat Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs after Lokesh Rahul’s half-century in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

By the end of the day, Delhi was the last unbeaten team after Punjab Kings fell to Rajasthan Royals by 50 runs.

Rahul’s 77 off 51 balls, his maiden fifty for his new franchise, included six fours and three sixes, as Delhi notched 183-6.

In reply, Chennai was restricted to 158-5 as its top order floundered.

The only previous time Delhi started an IPL with three straight wins was in 2009.

Meanwhile, Punjab suffered a fifth loss in six games at its new home in Mullanpur.

Rajasthan powered to 205-4 as Yashasvi Jaiswal regained form to score 67 off 45 balls. Riyan Parag added 43 not out off 25.

Punjab could manage only 155-9 from 43-4 in 6.2 overs. Jofra Archer took two wickets in the first over and Rajasthan earned a second win in four games.

Chennai’s power-hitting woes

In Chennai, opting to bat, Delhi lost attacking opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for a five-ball duck. His wicket was taken by Khaleel Ahmed, Chennai’s best bowler with 2-25 in four overs.

Abishek Porel joined Rahul and shared 54 off 36 balls. Porel hit four fours and a six in 33 off 20 before he was out caught off Ravindra Jadeja.

Skipper Axar Patel’s cameo of 21 off 14 helped Delhi get to 90-3 just past the halfway stage.

Rahul reached 50 off 33 deliveries and received middle-order help from Sameer Rizvi (20) and Tristan Stubbs (24 not out off 12 balls).

Chennai stalled before it could start. Rachin Ravindra was out for 3, Devon Conway was caught for 13 and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad removed for 5. Chennai was all but out at 41-3 in 5.3 overs.

Impact substitute Shivam Dube struggled with 18 off 15 balls and Jadeja was out lbw for 2.

Vijay Shankar scored 69 not out off 54 balls, including five fours and a six, but the run-rate required was overwhelming. He and Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared 84 off 57 but the chase was never really realistic.

Jaiswal finds form for Rajasthan

Jaiswal’s previous best this season was 29 but he struck it rich in Mullanpur with five sixes and three boundaries to score 50 off 40 balls.

A fully fit Sanju Samson added 38, and the duo opened with 89 off 62 balls.

Lockie Ferguson got rid of both openers but Parag and Shimron Hetmyer combined for 47 off 25 balls. Parag hit three sixes and three fours in his unbeaten knock to power Rajasthan past 200.

When Punjab batted, Archer bowled Priyansh Arya first ball and bowled in-form skipper Shreyas Iyer for 10.

Marcus Stoinis (1) and Prabhsimran Singh (17) also fell cheaply and Punjab was in deep trouble. Nehal Wadhera turned the game around with Glenn Maxwell by putting on 88 off 52 balls.

But then both batters fell to consecutive balls from Sri Lanka spinners and Punjab was sunk.

Maxwell, 30 off 21, was caught off Matheesha Theekshana, and Wadhera, 62 off 41, was caught off Wanindu Hasranga.

Change in Sunday fixtures

Sunday’s doubleheader was reduced to a single game, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Gujarat Titans at home.

Kolkata Knight Riders was supposed to host Lucknow SuperGiants but it was shifted to Tuesday after a request from Kolkata police due to religious festivities in the city.

Tuesday will become a doubleheader: Punjab will host Chennai in the evening after the Kolkata-Lucknow game.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.