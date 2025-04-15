DeBrusk scores late in OT to give Canucks 2-1 win over Sharks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored with 17.6 seconds left on the clock in overtime and the Vancouver…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored with 17.6 seconds left on the clock in overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the struggling San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Monday night.

Linus Karlsson also scored for Vancouver, and Nikita Tolopilo stopped 15 shots in his NHL debut.

Macklin Celebrini got his 25th goal of the season for San Jose, which lost its 10th straight (0-7-3). Alexandar Georgiev made 35 saves.

In the extra period, Brock Boeser sent a shot over the San Jose net and the puck bounced back to DeBrusk, who popped it in for his 28th goal of the season with just seconds left on the game clock.

Celebrini gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 4:20 into the second period, and Karlsson tied the score at 9:03 of the third with his third goal.

Both teams were without a number of its top players, including Vancouver center Elias Pettersson and San Jose defenseman Mario Ferraro.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver had ample scoring chances in the first period, including a four-minute power play where they peppered Georgiev with seven shots. Vancouver was 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

Sharks: After losing more bodies to injury in the loss to Calgary on Sunday, San Jose called in reinforcements for this game. Left wing Danil Gushchin, and defensemen Luca Cagnoni and Jimmy Schuldt all played after joining the team in Vancouver.

Key moment

With Victor Mancini in the box for interference, Celebrini unleashed a rocket from the faceoff dot, sending the puck pinging in off the crossbar early in the second period to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead.

Key stat

The Sharks have given up 48 goals during their 10-game losing skid.

Up next

Sharks host Edmonton on Wednesday in season finale, and Canucks host Vegas to end season.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.