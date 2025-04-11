Day 2 of the Masters at a glance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday of the Masters: LEADING: Justin Rose was at…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday of the Masters:

LEADING: Justin Rose was at 8 under after his second-round 71. Bryson DeChambeau shot 68 and was one shot back.

CHASING: Rory McIlroy had the low round of the day, a 6-under 66 that got him to 6 under for the tournament. Corey Conners also was 6 under, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler was in a group of four players at 5 under.

IN THE HUNT: Jason Day was poised to join Ed Sneed in 1979 as the only players without a bogey or worse through the first two rounds. Then he bogeyed the 18th, leaving him in a group with Rasmus Hojgaard and Viktor Hovland at 4 under.

AUF WIEDERSEHEN: Bernhard Langer had a chance to make the cut in his 41st and final Masters, but the 1985 and ’93 champ missed a par putt on the 18th that would have gotten him to the weekend on the number. The 67-year-old German star shot 74-73.

BOOM BOOM, BYE BYE: Fred Couples, the 1992 champion, needed a birdie at the 18th to make the cut but made bogey instead, missing it by two. The 65-year-old Couples followed his opening 1-under 71 with a 77 on Friday.

COMEBACK KID: Nick Dunlap followed his 18-over 90, the highest score at the Masters since Ben Crenshaw shot 91 at the age of 63 in 2015, with a 71 on Friday. That represented an improvement of more than a shot per hole.

OH, NO: Brooks Koepka made quadruple bogey at the 18th to finish 5 over and miss the cut.

PROS ONLY: None of the five amateurs made the cut. Justin Hastings came closest, shooting 76-72 to miss by two. U.S. Amateur champ Jose Luis Ballester and runner-up Noah Kent finished behind only DeChambeau in driving distance.

WHAT A STREAK: Matt McCarty was 2 over for the tournament and in danger of missing the cut after five holes Friday. Then he strung together eight birdies over the next 12, and his 4-under 68 left him at 5 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: DeChambeau holed out from the bunker at the 240-yard par-3 fourth for his second birdie in three holes. He added three more birdies in his round of 68.

KEY STATISTIC: The 18th hole was the hardest Friday, playing more than a half stroke over par.

NOTEWORTHY: This is the third time Rose has been the solo leader of the first and second rounds of the Masters. He also accomplished the feat in 2004 and 2021.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I hit a couple buckets of balls at my Airbnb into the woods. I don’t know if there was any houses or anything back there.” — Dunlap, on how he bounced back from his first-round 90 to shoot 1-under 71.

TELEVISION: Third-round coverage begins Saturday at noon EDT on Paramount+ and 2 p.m. EDT on CBS.

