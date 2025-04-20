Saint-Etienne’s home game with Lyon halted after linesman is hit by projectile

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne’s home game against Ligue 1 rival Lyon was interrupted moments before halftime after an official was…

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne’s home game against Ligue 1 rival Lyon was interrupted moments before halftime after an official was hit on the head by a projectile thrown from the crowd at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday.

French league officials were meeting to decide whether to continue the match.

Referee François Letexier halted the game in the 45th minute after a linesman was hit. The linesman appeared unharmed. It was unclear who threw the projectile. There were no away fans at the match for security reasons.

Saint-Etienne was leading 1-0 at the time.

Left back Léo Pétrot curled in a pinpoint cross to Belgian forward Lucas Stassin, who headed in from close range and celebrated his 11th league goal among the fans.

Stassin was shown a red card in the 23rd minute for a crude foul on Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who had to be taken off, but Letexier changed his decision following a video review and Stassin received only a yellow card. ___

