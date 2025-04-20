Dániel Sallói scores 2 goals, Sporting Kansas City beats Earthquakes 5-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored two goals, Logan Ndenbe and Manu García each added his first MLS…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored two goals, Logan Ndenbe and Manu García each added his first MLS goal, and Sporting Kansas City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 5-2 on Saturday night,

Ndenbe ran onto a ball played ahead by Dejan Joveljic and blasted a shot from near the left corner of the 6-yard box that deflected off the hand of goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. into the net to give Kansas City (2-6-1) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

Goalkeeper John Pulskamp, who finished with three saves, played a long arcing free kick to the edge of the penalty box, where Sallói gently tapped it ahead to himself before he scored with a rising shot in the 20th and García ran onto a ball played in by Shapi Suleymanov and scored on a one-touch shot from the center of the area to make it 3-0 in the 24th minute.

Josef Martínez scored in the 30th and Cristian Arango flicked a header that rolled inside the near post in the 42nd minute to pull San Jose (3-5-1) within a goal a 3-2.

Sallói scored on a one-touch shot off an entry played by Erik Thommy, who replaced Suleymanov in the 68th to make it 4-2 in the 73rd and Thommy capped the scoring in the 85th.

San Jose had 63% possession and outshot Sporting 22-8.

The Earthquakes beat Sporting 2-1 on the road on March 1.

