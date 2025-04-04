Pakistan wins the toss and bowls in the rain-shortened 3rd ODI against New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won a delayed toss and chose to bowl Saturday in…

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won a delayed toss and chose to bowl Saturday in the third one-day international against New Zealand which reduced to 42 overs per side.

While the day at Bay Oval was bright and sunny, heavy rain overnight dampened patches around the pitch and play was delayed until wet areas could be dried.

Rizwan has won the toss in all three matches in the series and Pakistan has bowled first on each occasion. New Zealand won the first match by 73 runs and the second by 84 runs.

Each team made one lineup change. Pakistan named Naseem Shah in place of Haris Rauf and New Zealand recalled Tim Seifert in place of Nathan Smith.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Michael Bracewell (captain), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Muqeem, Akif Javed.

