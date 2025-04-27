Cubs recall left-hander Tom Cosgrove from Triple-A Iowa

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs recalled left-hander Tom Cosgrove from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. The 28-year-old Cosgrove was acquired…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs recalled left-hander Tom Cosgrove from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Cosgrove was acquired in an April 10 trade with San Diego. He pitched four scoreless innings over three appearances with Iowa.

Cosgrove made his big league debut with the Padres in 2023, going 1-2 with a 1.75 ERA in 54 appearances. But the reliever had an 11.66 ERA in 18 games with San Diego last year.

“Had a good year, 2023 in San Diego was really good,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “He struggled last year, and we think there’s some things we can do just to try to get him back on track. Hopefully he’s in a good spot.”

Right-hander Ethan Roberts was optioned to Iowa to make room on Chicago’s roster. Roberts allowed four runs and three hits in two innings during Saturday’s 10-4 loss to Philadelphia.

Counsell said closer Ryan Pressly was available for the series finale against the Phillies. Pressly, 36, had his right knee drained on Tuesday night.

Right-hander Ryan Brasier, who is coming back from a left groin strain, had a bullpen session on Saturday. Counsell said the reliever is scheduled for another bullpen on Tuesday before moving into live batting practice sessions.

