Cubs host the Phillies to begin 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (13-12, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (16-10, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday, 2:20…

Philadelphia Phillies (13-12, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (16-10, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.29 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Cubs: Colin Rea (0-0, 1.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -136, Phillies +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs begin a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Chicago has gone 8-5 in home games and 16-10 overall. The Cubs have the top team on-base percentage in MLB play at .346.

Philadelphia is 13-12 overall and 4-8 in road games. The Phillies have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .340.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has seven home runs, 20 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .314 for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 18-for-42 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Alexander Castellanos has six doubles and three home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .301 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (wrist), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan David Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (forearm), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.