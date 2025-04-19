Cubs face the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-8, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-9, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday, 2:20…

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-8, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-9, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-2, 4.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cubs: Ben Brown (2-1, 5.09 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has a 5-4 record at home and a 13-9 record overall. The Cubs rank third in MLB play with 32 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Arizona has gone 6-4 on the road and 12-8 overall. The Diamondbacks have the highest team slugging percentage in the NL at .460.

The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .318 for the Cubs. Carson Kelly is 8-for-21 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has six doubles and four home runs while hitting .333 for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 16-for-45 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan David Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.