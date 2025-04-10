Cubs acquire reliever Tom Cosgrove in trade with Padres for cash, send him to Triple-A Iowa

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired left-handed reliever Tom Cosgrove from the San Diego Padres on Thursday for cash…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired left-handed reliever Tom Cosgrove from the San Diego Padres on Thursday for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa.

The 28-year-old Cosgrove was 1-0 with a 7.36 ERA in four appearances with Triple-A El Paso this season. He is 1-3 with a 3.95 ERA and one save in 72 major league relief appearances since making his debut in 2023.

Cosgrove appeared in 18 games for the Padres last season and was 0-1 with a 11.66 ERA. He pitched in 54 games in 2023, and his 1.75 ERA and .173 opponent batting average led all qualified major league rookie relievers.

The Cubs also designated right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian for assignment. Kilian is 0-4 with a 9.22 ERA in eight career major league games since debuting in 2022.

