Cruz blasts 463-foot homer, Heaney retires first 13 batters, and Pirates shut down Angels 3-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Oneil Cruz blasted a 463-foot home run to center field — the fourth longest in MLB this season — and Andrew Heaney retired the first 13 batters he faced to help the Pittsburgh Pirates shut down the Los Angeles Angles 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Heaney (2-1) struck out nine and allowed just one hit in six innings for his first win at Angel Stadium since being traded by Los Angeles in February.

Heaney struck out the first six batters he faced. He retired the side in order in the third and added two strikeouts in the fourth.

Travis d’Arnaud got the Angels’ first hit in the fifth with a one-out double down the left-field line. Their second hit came with one out in the ninth before Dennis Santana earned his third save by getting Mike Trout to pop out.

Trout, who went 0 for 3 with a walk in the series opener, struck out three times for Los Angeles, which has lost seven of its last nine games.

Pittsburgh won its first road series of the season after a 9-3 victory Tuesday in the opener.

Bryan Reynolds hit a fly ball to right to drive in a run for his team-leading 13th RBI of the season.

Cruz added his sixth home run of the season in the fifth — the fifth home run allowed by Jack Kochanowicz this season in 25 innings. Cruz has 12 RBIs.

Kochanowicz (1-3) allowed eight hits and two earned runs in six innings.

The Angels turned three double plays and their 27 this season are the most in MLB.

Key moment

Tommy Pham singled up the middle for an insurance run in the ninth after Adam Frazier’s leadoff single and steal.

Key stat

Trout has the longest home run in the majors this season at 484 feet, followed by Aaron Judge at 468 and Christian Yelich 465. Cruz moved past Kyle Schwarber’s 462.

Up next

The Pirates will start RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3, 7.41 ERA) in the series finale. The Angels will counter with LHP Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.08 ERA).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

