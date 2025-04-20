RBC Heritage Par Scores

Sunday
At Harbour Town Golf Links
Hilton Head, S.C.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,213; Par: 71
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Justin Thomas (700), $3,600,000
|61-69-69-68—267
|-17
|Andrew Novak (400), $2,160,000
|68-65-66-68—267
|-17
|Daniel Berger (313), $960,000
|70-67-68-65—270
|-14
|Brian Harman (313), $960,000
|66-69-66-69—270
|-14
|Mackenzie Hughes (313), $960,000
|68-66-69-67—270
|-14
|Maverick McNealy (313), $960,000
|70-65-65-70—270
|-14
|Tommy Fleetwood (225), $670,000
|67-66-68-70—271
|-13
|Russell Henley (175), $580,000
|64-68-70-70—272
|-12
|Si Woo Kim (175), $580,000
|68-64-66-74—272
|-12
|Scottie Scheffler (175), $580,000
|64-70-68-70—272
|-12
|Sungjae Im (125), $480,000
|69-69-68-67—273
|-11
|J.T. Poston (125), $480,000
|68-67-71-67—273
|-11
|Sam Burns (90), $364,000
|69-69-69-67—274
|-10
|Patrick Cantlay (90), $364,000
|67-69-67-71—274
|-10
|Cameron Davis (90), $364,000
|70-66-67-71—274
|-10
|Viktor Hovland (90), $364,000
|69-68-68-69—274
|-10
|Sepp Straka (90), $364,000
|70-70-67-67—274
|-10
|Keegan Bradley (50), $226,056
|67-69-67-72—275
|-9
|Eric Cole (50), $226,056
|67-73-67-68—275
|-9
|Ryo Hisatsune (50), $226,056
|71-67-68-69—275
|-9
|Tom Hoge (50), $226,056
|70-70-66-69—275
|-9
|Chris Kirk (50), $226,056
|71-67-69-68—275
|-9
|Shane Lowry (50), $226,056
|68-70-67-70—275
|-9
|Xander Schauffele (50), $226,056
|69-68-71-67—275
|-9
|Jordan Spieth (50), $226,056
|67-70-69-69—275
|-9
|Sami Valimaki (50), $226,056
|67-69-71-68—275
|-9
|Wyndham Clark (34), $140,200
|65-70-69-72—276
|-8
|Ryan Gerard (34), $140,200
|67-69-71-69—276
|-8
|Max Greyserman (34), $140,200
|67-70-69-70—276
|-8
|Billy Horschel (34), $140,200
|71-66-69-70—276
|-8
|Davis Thompson (34), $140,200
|71-69-68-68—276
|-8
|Brian Campbell (26), $109,083
|66-70-68-73—277
|-7
|Bud Cauley (26), $109,083
|69-74-70-64—277
|-7
|Thomas Detry (26), $109,083
|73-65-69-70—277
|-7
|Austin Eckroat (26), $109,083
|71-71-67-68—277
|-7
|Stephan Jaeger (26), $109,083
|67-70-69-71—277
|-7
|Matt Kuchar (26), $109,083
|67-70-71-69—277
|-7
|Byeong Hun An (21), $86,250
|74-68-63-73—278
|-6
|Tony Finau (21), $86,250
|72-70-68-68—278
|-6
|Matt Fitzpatrick (21), $86,250
|66-70-68-74—278
|-6
|Aaron Rai (21), $86,250
|70-68-71-69—278
|-6
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (17), $64,143
|70-70-74-65—279
|-5
|Akshay Bhatia (17), $64,143
|68-70-70-71—279
|-5
|Matthieu Pavon (17), $64,143
|71-74-68-66—279
|-5
|Taylor Pendrith (17), $64,143
|73-71-67-68—279
|-5
|Patrick Rodgers (17), $64,143
|75-69-70-65—279
|-5
|Justin Rose (17), $64,143
|67-72-68-72—279
|-5
|J.J. Spaun (17), $64,143
|66-75-71-67—279
|-5
|Corey Conners (13), $48,000
|70-71-71-68—280
|-4
|Jason Day (13), $48,000
|68-69-70-73—280
|-4
|Denny McCarthy (13), $48,000
|68-69-72-71—280
|-4
|Adam Scott (13), $48,000
|68-70-69-73—280
|-4
|Nick Taylor (13), $48,000
|70-70-68-72—280
|-4
|Ludvig Aberg (10), $44,500
|69-71-71-70—281
|-3
|Michael Kim (10), $44,500
|71-71-70-69—281
|-3
|Collin Morikawa (10), $44,500
|69-66-77-69—281
|-3
|Sam Stevens (10), $44,500
|70-73-67-71—281
|-3
|Karl Vilips (10), $44,500
|71-65-71-74—281
|-3
|Cameron Young (10), $44,500
|70-70-68-73—281
|-3
|Will Zalatoris (10), $44,500
|72-73-64-72—281
|-3
|Jacob Bridgeman (8), $41,500
|71-69-69-73—282
|-2
|Lucas Glover (8), $41,500
|68-70-72-72—282
|-2
|Adam Hadwin (8), $41,500
|72-74-68-68—282
|-2
|Min Woo Lee (8), $41,500
|72-71-71-68—282
|-2
|Gary Woodland (8), $41,500
|66-73-72-71—282
|-2
|Harris English (7), $39,750
|70-69-72-72—283
|-1
|Robert Macintyre (7), $39,750
|71-68-73-71—283
|-1
|Rickie Fowler (6), $39,000
|72-67-72-73—284
|E
|Sahith Theegala (6), $38,000
|75-68-73-69—285
|+1
|Max Homa (6), $37,500
|70-72-69-75—286
|+2
|Nick Dunlap (6), $37,000
|78-71-72-69—290
|+6
|Joe Highsmith (5), $36,000
|77-71-69-74—291
|+7
