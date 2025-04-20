Live Radio
Home » Sports » RBC Heritage Par Scores

RBC Heritage Par Scores

The Associated Press

April 20, 2025, 7:38 PM

Sunday

At Harbour Town Golf Links

Hilton Head, S.C.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,213; Par: 71

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Justin Thomas (700), $3,600,000 61-69-69-68—267 -17
Andrew Novak (400), $2,160,000 68-65-66-68—267 -17
Daniel Berger (313), $960,000 70-67-68-65—270 -14
Brian Harman (313), $960,000 66-69-66-69—270 -14
Mackenzie Hughes (313), $960,000 68-66-69-67—270 -14
Maverick McNealy (313), $960,000 70-65-65-70—270 -14
Tommy Fleetwood (225), $670,000 67-66-68-70—271 -13
Russell Henley (175), $580,000 64-68-70-70—272 -12
Si Woo Kim (175), $580,000 68-64-66-74—272 -12
Scottie Scheffler (175), $580,000 64-70-68-70—272 -12
Sungjae Im (125), $480,000 69-69-68-67—273 -11
J.T. Poston (125), $480,000 68-67-71-67—273 -11
Sam Burns (90), $364,000 69-69-69-67—274 -10
Patrick Cantlay (90), $364,000 67-69-67-71—274 -10
Cameron Davis (90), $364,000 70-66-67-71—274 -10
Viktor Hovland (90), $364,000 69-68-68-69—274 -10
Sepp Straka (90), $364,000 70-70-67-67—274 -10
Keegan Bradley (50), $226,056 67-69-67-72—275 -9
Eric Cole (50), $226,056 67-73-67-68—275 -9
Ryo Hisatsune (50), $226,056 71-67-68-69—275 -9
Tom Hoge (50), $226,056 70-70-66-69—275 -9
Chris Kirk (50), $226,056 71-67-69-68—275 -9
Shane Lowry (50), $226,056 68-70-67-70—275 -9
Xander Schauffele (50), $226,056 69-68-71-67—275 -9
Jordan Spieth (50), $226,056 67-70-69-69—275 -9
Sami Valimaki (50), $226,056 67-69-71-68—275 -9
Wyndham Clark (34), $140,200 65-70-69-72—276 -8
Ryan Gerard (34), $140,200 67-69-71-69—276 -8
Max Greyserman (34), $140,200 67-70-69-70—276 -8
Billy Horschel (34), $140,200 71-66-69-70—276 -8
Davis Thompson (34), $140,200 71-69-68-68—276 -8
Brian Campbell (26), $109,083 66-70-68-73—277 -7
Bud Cauley (26), $109,083 69-74-70-64—277 -7
Thomas Detry (26), $109,083 73-65-69-70—277 -7
Austin Eckroat (26), $109,083 71-71-67-68—277 -7
Stephan Jaeger (26), $109,083 67-70-69-71—277 -7
Matt Kuchar (26), $109,083 67-70-71-69—277 -7
Byeong Hun An (21), $86,250 74-68-63-73—278 -6
Tony Finau (21), $86,250 72-70-68-68—278 -6
Matt Fitzpatrick (21), $86,250 66-70-68-74—278 -6
Aaron Rai (21), $86,250 70-68-71-69—278 -6
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (17), $64,143 70-70-74-65—279 -5
Akshay Bhatia (17), $64,143 68-70-70-71—279 -5
Matthieu Pavon (17), $64,143 71-74-68-66—279 -5
Taylor Pendrith (17), $64,143 73-71-67-68—279 -5
Patrick Rodgers (17), $64,143 75-69-70-65—279 -5
Justin Rose (17), $64,143 67-72-68-72—279 -5
J.J. Spaun (17), $64,143 66-75-71-67—279 -5
Corey Conners (13), $48,000 70-71-71-68—280 -4
Jason Day (13), $48,000 68-69-70-73—280 -4
Denny McCarthy (13), $48,000 68-69-72-71—280 -4
Adam Scott (13), $48,000 68-70-69-73—280 -4
Nick Taylor (13), $48,000 70-70-68-72—280 -4
Ludvig Aberg (10), $44,500 69-71-71-70—281 -3
Michael Kim (10), $44,500 71-71-70-69—281 -3
Collin Morikawa (10), $44,500 69-66-77-69—281 -3
Sam Stevens (10), $44,500 70-73-67-71—281 -3
Karl Vilips (10), $44,500 71-65-71-74—281 -3
Cameron Young (10), $44,500 70-70-68-73—281 -3
Will Zalatoris (10), $44,500 72-73-64-72—281 -3
Jacob Bridgeman (8), $41,500 71-69-69-73—282 -2
Lucas Glover (8), $41,500 68-70-72-72—282 -2
Adam Hadwin (8), $41,500 72-74-68-68—282 -2
Min Woo Lee (8), $41,500 72-71-71-68—282 -2
Gary Woodland (8), $41,500 66-73-72-71—282 -2
Harris English (7), $39,750 70-69-72-72—283 -1
Robert Macintyre (7), $39,750 71-68-73-71—283 -1
Rickie Fowler (6), $39,000 72-67-72-73—284 E
Sahith Theegala (6), $38,000 75-68-73-69—285 +1
Max Homa (6), $37,500 70-72-69-75—286 +2
Nick Dunlap (6), $37,000 78-71-72-69—290 +6
Joe Highsmith (5), $36,000 77-71-69-74—291 +7

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up