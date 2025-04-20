RBC Heritage Par Scores

Sunday At Harbour Town Golf Links Hilton Head, S.C. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,213; Par: 71 Final Round (x-won on…

Sunday

At Harbour Town Golf Links

Hilton Head, S.C.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,213; Par: 71

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Justin Thomas (700), $3,600,000 61-69-69-68—267 -17 Andrew Novak (400), $2,160,000 68-65-66-68—267 -17 Daniel Berger (313), $960,000 70-67-68-65—270 -14 Brian Harman (313), $960,000 66-69-66-69—270 -14 Mackenzie Hughes (313), $960,000 68-66-69-67—270 -14 Maverick McNealy (313), $960,000 70-65-65-70—270 -14 Tommy Fleetwood (225), $670,000 67-66-68-70—271 -13 Russell Henley (175), $580,000 64-68-70-70—272 -12 Si Woo Kim (175), $580,000 68-64-66-74—272 -12 Scottie Scheffler (175), $580,000 64-70-68-70—272 -12 Sungjae Im (125), $480,000 69-69-68-67—273 -11 J.T. Poston (125), $480,000 68-67-71-67—273 -11 Sam Burns (90), $364,000 69-69-69-67—274 -10 Patrick Cantlay (90), $364,000 67-69-67-71—274 -10 Cameron Davis (90), $364,000 70-66-67-71—274 -10 Viktor Hovland (90), $364,000 69-68-68-69—274 -10 Sepp Straka (90), $364,000 70-70-67-67—274 -10 Keegan Bradley (50), $226,056 67-69-67-72—275 -9 Eric Cole (50), $226,056 67-73-67-68—275 -9 Ryo Hisatsune (50), $226,056 71-67-68-69—275 -9 Tom Hoge (50), $226,056 70-70-66-69—275 -9 Chris Kirk (50), $226,056 71-67-69-68—275 -9 Shane Lowry (50), $226,056 68-70-67-70—275 -9 Xander Schauffele (50), $226,056 69-68-71-67—275 -9 Jordan Spieth (50), $226,056 67-70-69-69—275 -9 Sami Valimaki (50), $226,056 67-69-71-68—275 -9 Wyndham Clark (34), $140,200 65-70-69-72—276 -8 Ryan Gerard (34), $140,200 67-69-71-69—276 -8 Max Greyserman (34), $140,200 67-70-69-70—276 -8 Billy Horschel (34), $140,200 71-66-69-70—276 -8 Davis Thompson (34), $140,200 71-69-68-68—276 -8 Brian Campbell (26), $109,083 66-70-68-73—277 -7 Bud Cauley (26), $109,083 69-74-70-64—277 -7 Thomas Detry (26), $109,083 73-65-69-70—277 -7 Austin Eckroat (26), $109,083 71-71-67-68—277 -7 Stephan Jaeger (26), $109,083 67-70-69-71—277 -7 Matt Kuchar (26), $109,083 67-70-71-69—277 -7 Byeong Hun An (21), $86,250 74-68-63-73—278 -6 Tony Finau (21), $86,250 72-70-68-68—278 -6 Matt Fitzpatrick (21), $86,250 66-70-68-74—278 -6 Aaron Rai (21), $86,250 70-68-71-69—278 -6 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (17), $64,143 70-70-74-65—279 -5 Akshay Bhatia (17), $64,143 68-70-70-71—279 -5 Matthieu Pavon (17), $64,143 71-74-68-66—279 -5 Taylor Pendrith (17), $64,143 73-71-67-68—279 -5 Patrick Rodgers (17), $64,143 75-69-70-65—279 -5 Justin Rose (17), $64,143 67-72-68-72—279 -5 J.J. Spaun (17), $64,143 66-75-71-67—279 -5 Corey Conners (13), $48,000 70-71-71-68—280 -4 Jason Day (13), $48,000 68-69-70-73—280 -4 Denny McCarthy (13), $48,000 68-69-72-71—280 -4 Adam Scott (13), $48,000 68-70-69-73—280 -4 Nick Taylor (13), $48,000 70-70-68-72—280 -4 Ludvig Aberg (10), $44,500 69-71-71-70—281 -3 Michael Kim (10), $44,500 71-71-70-69—281 -3 Collin Morikawa (10), $44,500 69-66-77-69—281 -3 Sam Stevens (10), $44,500 70-73-67-71—281 -3 Karl Vilips (10), $44,500 71-65-71-74—281 -3 Cameron Young (10), $44,500 70-70-68-73—281 -3 Will Zalatoris (10), $44,500 72-73-64-72—281 -3 Jacob Bridgeman (8), $41,500 71-69-69-73—282 -2 Lucas Glover (8), $41,500 68-70-72-72—282 -2 Adam Hadwin (8), $41,500 72-74-68-68—282 -2 Min Woo Lee (8), $41,500 72-71-71-68—282 -2 Gary Woodland (8), $41,500 66-73-72-71—282 -2 Harris English (7), $39,750 70-69-72-72—283 -1 Robert Macintyre (7), $39,750 71-68-73-71—283 -1 Rickie Fowler (6), $39,000 72-67-72-73—284 E Sahith Theegala (6), $38,000 75-68-73-69—285 +1 Max Homa (6), $37,500 70-72-69-75—286 +2 Nick Dunlap (6), $37,000 78-71-72-69—290 +6 Joe Highsmith (5), $36,000 77-71-69-74—291 +7

