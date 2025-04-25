Copa del Rey referee denounces Real Madrid video discrediting him before final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The referee for the Copa del Rey final got emotional on Friday when he described the…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The referee for the Copa del Rey final got emotional on Friday when he described the verbal abuse his child suffers because of criticism his profession receives from soccer’s top clubs — in his case led by Real Madrid.

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea expressed his anguish to reporters after Madrid’s club-owned television station aired a video supposedly documenting his bias against the club.

“To see your son come from school crying because some kids have said his dad is a crook is very hard to take,” De Burgos said as he choked up.

“What I do is tell my son that his father is honorable. I make mistakes, like any athlete, but I am honorable,” he said. “I want my son to be proud of his father and of the refereeing profession. … Nobody has the right to submit my colleagues to what they are dealing with.”

The Real Madrid TV video claimed that Madrid won 64% of its games refereed by De Burgos, compared to 81% won by Barcelona under his watch. An unnamed voice called it “an incredible difference” while also questioning his talent and showing images of his alleged errors. The video was accompanied by dramatic music. It failed to say who the opponents were in those matches or if they were played home or away.

Many neutral observers see this as Madrid attempting to pressure referees before games.

Madrid faces Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday in Seville.

Bashing referees

The club’s TV has made it a regular practice to air videos discrediting referees. Its part of a hostile publicity campaign the club has launched this season against soccer’s rule keepers.

In February, the club sent a letter to the Spanish Football Federation claiming that the record 36-time league champion was being routinely harmed by refereeing decisions. It said “decisions against Real Madrid have reached a point that the adulteration and manipulation of the competition cannot be ignored.”

Another referee who red-carded Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham for cursing at him was reported by some Spanish media outlets of having business activities that meant a conflict of interest with refereeing. The federation looked into the matter before clearing him of any suspicions.

Not taking it anymore

De Burgos spoke along with video assistant referee Pablo González Fuertes at the now customary pre-Copa del Rey press conference for the referee crew, a rare moment for referees to be questioned by the press.

González Fuertes supported his fellow referee and launched a warning that Spain’s referees were going to take unspecified actions to curtail attacks on their honor.

“Do not have the least doubt that we are going to have to start taking more serious measures,” González Fuertes said, without giving details.

He added that he was worried that the verbal hate referees receive from players and as well on social media could have real-world consequences.

“One day we will have a real problem and we will all hold our heads and condemn what happened, but who will be held responsible for the situation?”

Madrid responds

Madrid fired back at the referees, calling their statements “unacceptable” in a statement issued late Friday.

“These statements, which have surprisingly placed in the spotlight videos made by a media outlet protected by freedom of expression, such as Realmadrid TV, made in a premeditated manner 24 hours ahead of the final against one of its participants, demonstrate, once again, these referees clear and manifest animosity and hostility towards Real Madrid,” the club said.

The powerhouse said it hoped the federation sanctions the referees.

