Club America settles for a 0-0 draw with Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Club America had to settle for a 0-0 draw against crosstown rival Cruz Azul on Tuesday in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal series.

Playing at home in the Estadio de los Deportes, Club America had the best scoring chances, including one by Alejandro Zendejas in the second half.

The return game will be played next Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium, with the winner advancing to a semifinal against either Tigres or L.A. Galaxy

In the other quarterfinals, Inter Miami faces Los Angeles FC and Pumas takes on Vancouver Whitecaps.

Club America won the last of its CONCACAF record seven titles in 2016, the last year it reached the Club World Cup. Cruz Azul is tied with Pachuca for second place in the region with six titles each.

Even if it doesn’t win this tournament, Club America might have a chance to return to a Club World Cup.

FIFA has announced a plan for a playoff for a vacant spot between Club America and Los Angeles FC — depending on the outcome of Mexican club Leon’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it was kicked out for breaching the tournament’s rules on multi-club ownership.

On Tuesday, the Aguilas had their best chance to score in the 46th when Zendejas dragged a shot wide to the right post. A couple of minutes later, Diego Valdes’s shot was sent away by Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier.

Cruz Azul’s best opportunity was in the 57th, with Angel Sepulveda’s close-range header was deflected by goalkeeper Luis Malagón.

