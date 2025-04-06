Chucky Lozano scores 1st MLS goal, adds 2 assists to help San Diego beat Sounders 3-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chucky Lozano scored his first career MLS goal and added two assists — all in the…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chucky Lozano scored his first career MLS goal and added two assists — all in the first half — and FC San Diego beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Saturday night.

CJ dos Santos had four saves for San Diego (4-1-2). The 24-year-old, who allowed five goals in two starts across three season with Inter Miami, has three shutouts this season.

Jeppe Tverskov, a 32-year-old midfielder in his first MLS season, scored his first career goal in the second minute and San Diego led the rest of the way. Lozano worked along the left side of the goal line before slipping a pass to Tverskov for the finish from near the penalty spot.

Lozano, the expansion club’s first-ever Designated Player, played a long ball ahead to Anders Dreyer, who slipped behind the defense before tapping a pass back to a charging Aníbal Godoy for one-touch goal from just inside the area to make it 2-0 in the 41st.

Lozano, who made his fourth career start, gave San Diego a 3-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Jasper Löffelsend, sprinting down the right sideline, played a one-touch pass — off a long perfectly-placed ball ahead by Tverskov — to Lozano, who outraced the defense to the center of the area and beat goalkeeper Stefan Frei to make it 3-0 at halftime.

Frei had one save for Seattle (1-3-3). The 38-year-old allowed three goals for the first time this season and just the third since the beginning of the 2024 campaign.

The Sounders, who are winless in four consecutive games, had 57% possession and outshot San Diego 14-9.

San Diego has won back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history.

