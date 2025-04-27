Chourio leads Brewers against the Cardinals after 4-hit performance

Milwaukee Brewers (13-15, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (12-15, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (13-15, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (12-15, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (3-0, 0.96 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cardinals: Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Jackson Chourio’s four-hit game on Saturday.

St. Louis is 12-15 overall and 10-4 in home games. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .406.

Milwaukee has a 4-11 record on the road and a 13-15 record overall. The Brewers have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .247.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar leads the Cardinals with four home runs while slugging .424. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Chourio has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 RBI for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 15-for-33 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 4-6, .271 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron James Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

