Chisholm ejected for arguing called 3rd strike during Yankees’ 6-3 win over Rays

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected from the New York Yankees’ 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, then appeared to violate Major League Baseball’s social media policy when he posted in-game criticism online.

Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning by plate umpire John Bacon for arguing after a called third strike on a full-count pitch from Mason Montgomery that appeared low, his fifth career ejection and first with the Yankees.

He posted on his X account, “Not even … close!!!!!” with a profanity mixed in, then deleted the post.

MLB’s regulations ban the use of electronic devices during games. The social media policy prohibits “displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire.”

“I didn’t think before I had anything that I said was ejectable but after probably,” Chisholm said. I’m a competitor, so when I go out there and I feel like I’m right and you’re saying something to me that I think doesn’t make sense, I’m going to get fired up and be upset.”

“I lost my emotions. I lost my cool.” he added. “I got to be better than that. … I’m definitely mad at myself for losing my cool.”

