Chinese snooker star qualifies for world championship after return from match-fixing ban

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Chinese snooker star Zhao Xintong has qualified for the world championship, just a few months after returning to competitive action following a 20-month ban for his role in the sport’s biggest match-fixing scandal.

Zhao, who won the UK Championship in 2021, was ranked No. 9 in the world when his suspension began after accepting charges of being a party to another player fixing two matches and betting on matches himself.

A total of 10 Chinese players were sanctioned by the World Snooker Tour in the scandal, with two handed lifetime bans.

Zhao has been free to play since his ban expired in September and, in January, secured a return to snooker’s main professional tour.

Now he has qualified to play in the game’s biggest tournament, at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield starting Saturday, after coming through four qualifying rounds playing as an amateur — the latest being on Tuesday when he beat Elliot Slessor 10-8.

Zhao will discover his opponent in the world championship on Thursday.

