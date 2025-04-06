Charleston Open will pay women same as men starting in 2026 with bank extending rights deal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Charleston Open is keeping Credit One Bank as its title partner through 2031 along with…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Charleston Open is keeping Credit One Bank as its title partner through 2031 along with the tennis tournament paying equal prize money to women and men starting in 2026.

Credit One Bank announced the rights extension Sunday on the final day of this year’s event. Prize money for the WTA-500 level event will be the same as the men’s ATP-500 level event. That will make the Charleston Open the first standalone WTA 500 tournament to hike prize money before the 2033 goal for all weeklong WTA 1000 and 500 events to pay the same prize money to women as for men.

The 500 level is two below Grand Slams and one level below Masters 1000s.

Amber Greenwalt, Credit One Bank’s senior vice president of brand and advertising, said the tournament has had a legacy of empowerment since 1973. This tournament was the first where women were offered $100,000 in prize money in 1973 and first to be broadcast live on network television. Inaugural champ Rosie Casals’s $30,000 check was the largest payout to a woman that year.

“This commitment reflects our dedication to advancing equity both on and off the court, as we continue to champion progress and opportunity for all,” Greenwalt said in a statement.

The 2025 Charleston Open prize money will be $1.06 million and had been set to rise to approximately $1.15 million for 2026. The purse will match the ATP 500 event, which typically is more than $2 million with the amount finalized once the official prize money is released for the 2026 season.

“We are proud to take this action as part of our ongoing commitment to acknowledging the hard work and dedication of our athletes, leading by example for the next generation,” tournament owner Ben Navarro said.

The nine-day event kicks off the clay season for the WTA Tour with a singles draw of 48 players, a qualifying draw of 28 and a doubles draw of 16. The Charleston Open is the largest women’s only tennis tournament in North America.

