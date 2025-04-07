Champions League final price freeze for fans of competing teams but big increases for high-end seats

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ticket prices at the men’s Champions League final are unchanged from last year for most fans…

Each finalist will get 18,000 tickets for the May 31 game at Bayern Munich’s stadium with a special lowest-price rate of 70 euros ($77). That’s the same price as the lowest cost tickets at the 2024 final played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Substantial price hikes have been added to the two highest-rated categories of seats. Top-price tickets go from 713 euros ($781) last year to 950 euros ($1,040) this time, and “category 2” tickets rise from 500 euros ($548) last year to 650 euros ($712), UEFA said.

Ticket revenue from UEFA club finals goes into the overall pot of billions of euros (dollars) in revenue from broadcasting and commercial deals that is mostly paid back to hundreds of clubs each season as prize money and solidarity payments. Real Madrid, the Champions League winner last year, got the highest payment of $154 million from UEFA.

UEFA said 38,700 tickets of the 64,500 available for the showpiece game in Munich are sold “directly for fans and the general public to purchase.”

In addition to quotas for the two finalists, a further 2,700 tickets can be bought by fans worldwide on UEFA’s website. Buyers are limited to two tickets.

More than 25,000 tickets are reserved for sponsors, broadcasters, national soccer federations and UEFA guests.

