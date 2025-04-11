Celtics star Jaylen Brown sits versus Charlotte and will be ineligible for postseason awards

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown missed Friday’s game against Charlotte due to a sore right knee, making…

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown missed Friday’s game against Charlotte due to a sore right knee, making him ineligible for postseason awards because he’ll fail to reach the league’s threshold for number of games played.

With one regular-season game remaining, Brown has played in 63 and will fall short of the 65 that league set up two seasons ago.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP has seen him minutes diminish in the past few weeks as worked through the injury before the team decided to sit him.

In 2023, he signed a $304-million, five-year extension. The four-time All-Star was a member of the All-NBA second team in 2023.

