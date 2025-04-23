Cavs set an NBA playoff record for 3-pointers in a quarter with 11 in the 2nd against Heat

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA playoff record for 3-pointers in a quarter with 11 during the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA playoff record for 3-pointers in a quarter with 11 during the second period against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night in Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference series.

Cleveland was 11 of 16 from beyond the arc in the quarter as it jumped out to a 68-51 lead at halftime after leading by only one point at the end of the first period. Max Strus made three 3s while Sam Merrill, De’Andre Hunter and Donovan Mitchell had two apiece. Mitchell had five assists in the quarter, all on 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers were one of four teams to share the previous record of 10, which happened during a second-round series against Atlanta in 2016. Milwaukee, Phoenix and Utah also sank 10 during postseason games in 2021. Mitchell was on that Jazz team.

The regular-season record for 3s in a quarter is 12, which has happened six times.

Cleveland, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, was second in the league in 3-pointers behind Boston and second in 3-point field goal percentage behind Milwaukee during the regular season.

