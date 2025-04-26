Cavs hand Heat worst-ever playoff loss for 3-0 lead in series

MIAMI (AP) — Donovan Mitchell didn’t have a great shooting day. Darius Garland was in street clothes, out with an…

MIAMI (AP) — Donovan Mitchell didn’t have a great shooting day. Darius Garland was in street clothes, out with an injury.

And Cleveland rolled anyway, moving to the brink of Round 2.

Jarrett Allen scored 22 points, De’Andre Hunter added 21 and the Cavaliers — bullying Miami around all day — handed the Heat their worst playoff loss with a 124-87 win Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Cavs took control with a 33-5 run early, outrebounded Miami 46-29 and outscored the Heat 60-30 in the paint.

Evan Mobley scored 19 points and Max Strus added 18 for Cleveland. Ty Jerome had 13 points and 11 assists in 22 minutes — he was plus-33 — and Mitchell scored 13 on 4-for-14 shooting.

THUNDER 117, GRIZZLIES 115

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points and Oklahoma City advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating Memphis to complete a four-game sweep.

Jalen Williams added 23 points for the top-seeded Thunder, who led the NBA with a 68-14 record this season and became the first team to reach the second round. They will await the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets or No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers in the next round.

The Grizzlies played without star guard Ja Morant, who bruised his left hip in a hard fall in Game 3. The Thunder erased a 29-point deficit after he left, the second-biggest comeback in a postseason game since detailed play-by-play began being kept in 1996-97.

Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Joe had 11 points apiece for the Thunder, with Hartenstein adding 12 rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. matched his career high with 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama had 23 points apiece.

NUGGETS 101, CLIPPERS 99

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Gordon slammed down Nikola Jokic’s miss as time expired to lift Denver over Los Angeles to tie their playoff series 2-2.

Video review confirmed the ball left Gordon’s hands above the rim just before the buzzer sounded after the Nuggets had blown a 22-point lead.

Jokic had 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun had 17 points apiece.

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points for the Clippers. Norman Powell added 22 and Ivica Zubac had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Nuggets split their two games at the new Intuit Dome. Game 5 is Monday in Denver.

