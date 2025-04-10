Cavaliers sit 4 starters out against Indiana as they begin preparing for playoff run

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are keeping four of their five starters out of their game Thursday night at…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are keeping four of their five starters out of their game Thursday night at Indiana, though coach Kenny Atkinson said all could still play in the team’s final two games.

Forward Evan Mobley and guards Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Max Strus all sat out with Cleveland having already locked up the Central Division crown and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana is trying to clinch no worse than the No. 4 seed in the East, which would give the Pacers home-court advantage in the first round for the first time since 2014. Indiana will play without injured guard Ben Sheppard.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.