Carlos Correa exits game with wrist injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets in the fifth inning with an apparent wrist injury.

Correa swung at a pitch from the Mets’ Tylor Megill and then stepped out of the batter’s box in obvious discomfort. After a visit from a trainer, Correa walked to the dugout and was replaced by Brooks Lee.

Correa is off to a slow start with a .164 batting average and just four RBIs, but his RBI single in the third inning gave the Twins a 2-1 lead.

