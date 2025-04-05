Cardinals vs. Red Sox is postponed by rain and a doubleheader is planned for Sunday

BOSTON (AP) — Saturday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed after a lengthy rain…

BOSTON (AP) — Saturday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed after a lengthy rain delay.

The tarp remained on the field the entire time and the game never started. It was postponed after a 2 hour, 8 minute delay. The forecast called for steady rain through the night.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sunday afternoon with a start time scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The teams were already scheduled to play Sunday night at 7:10 p.m.

The Red Sox won the series opener, posting a 13-9 victory in their home opener on Friday when they honored members of their 1975 AL championship team.

Four hours before the scheduled start, the Red Sox held a press conference with rookie Kristian Campbell, who agreed to a $60-million, 8-year contract earlier in the week.

