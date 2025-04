Cardinals try to stop road slide, face the Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals (4-6) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-7) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (1-0, 5.73…

St. Louis Cardinals (4-6) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-7)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (1-0, 5.73 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (1-0, 1.46 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -133, Cardinals +113; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to break a four-game road skid.

Pittsburgh had a 76-86 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Pirates pitching staff had a collective 4.16 ERA last season while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

St. Louis went 83-79 overall and 39-42 on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game, including 1.0 home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with two home runs while slugging .417. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 10-for-38 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has three doubles, a home run and six RBI for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 8-for-21 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .297 batting average, 6.29 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (back), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (illness), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.