Cardinals look to end 3-game road skid, play the Mets

St. Louis Cardinals (9-11, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (13-7, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 3.93 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (2-1, 1.06 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -172, Cardinals +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals hit the road against the New York Mets looking to stop a three-game road skid.

New York has a 7-1 record in home games and a 13-7 record overall. The Mets are 8-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 1-7 on the road and 9-11 overall. The Cardinals have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.12.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Mets. Peter Morgan Alonso is 13-for-34 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.07 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (back), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

