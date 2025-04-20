Cardinals look to break slide in game against the Mets

St. Louis Cardinals (9-12, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (14-7, first in the NL East) New…

St. Louis Cardinals (9-12, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (14-7, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (3-0, 3.13 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (2-1, 3.66 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -140, Cardinals +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals come into the matchup against the New York Mets after losing three games in a row.

New York has an 8-1 record at home and a 14-7 record overall. The Mets are 10-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has gone 1-8 on the road and 9-12 overall. The Cardinals have a 0-4 record in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has four doubles and two home runs for the Mets. Peter Morgan Alonso is 13-for-34 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Lars Nootbaar has three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI for the Cardinals. Thomas Saggese is 13-for-30 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .231 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (back), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

