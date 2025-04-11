Cardinals host the Phillies to begin 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (8-4, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-7, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Philadelphia Phillies (8-4, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-7, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-2, 6.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -134, Cardinals +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies to start a three-game series.

St. Louis is 5-7 overall and 4-2 at home. The Cardinals have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .437.

Philadelphia has a 3-3 record on the road and an 8-4 record overall. The Phillies have a 5-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with eight extra base hits (a double, a triple and six home runs). Nick Castellanos is 11-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .273 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.