Cardinals host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (13-13, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-15, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (1-1, 2.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis has an 8-4 record in home games and a 10-15 record overall. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .403.

Milwaukee is 13-13 overall and 4-9 on the road. The Brewers are 6-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has seven doubles and three home runs while hitting .356 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 7-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has two doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 13-for-32 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by two runs

Brewers: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (ribs), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Brewers: Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron James Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

